Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1,236.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.99. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 126.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.