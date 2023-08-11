Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.55. 5,932,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,141,581. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day moving average is $180.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

