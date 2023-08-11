Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 290.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,578,000 after purchasing an additional 90,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.48.

Shares of NOW traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $557.00. The stock had a trading volume of 349,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $561.96 and its 200 day moving average is $495.41. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total value of $49,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,824 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,472. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

