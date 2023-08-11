Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after buying an additional 163,020 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,972,000 after buying an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $150.89. 89,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,854. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

