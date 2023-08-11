Manchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.80. 1,737,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.94.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.91.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

