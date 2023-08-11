Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 289 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,053,000 after buying an additional 94,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,071,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,477,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ResMed by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,307,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ResMed by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $178.76. 604,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,323. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.14 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total value of $349,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.85, for a total transaction of $349,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 255,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,382,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,075 shares of company stock worth $5,374,291 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

