Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of National Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered National Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of National Bankshares stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $28.52. 6,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,762. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). National Bankshares had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

