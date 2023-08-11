Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1,763.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

