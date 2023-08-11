Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,729. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

