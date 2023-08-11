Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $673,000 Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of WCN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.43. 228,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 31.38%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.