Mangham Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mangham Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,778,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,136,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $75.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.98. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

