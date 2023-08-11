Mangham Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mangham Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of Mangham Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.39. 1,877,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day moving average of $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

