Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Cut to $18.50

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Manitowoc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.07. 362,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,934. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.10.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

