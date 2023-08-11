MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT Raised to $7.50

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.78% from the stock’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

MannKind Stock Down 0.9 %

MNKD traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,166. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 1.53. MannKind has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MannKind

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $703,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,935,837.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $703,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,837.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven B. Binder sold 47,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $223,272.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 838,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,973.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 398,386 shares of company stock worth $1,843,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Featured Articles

