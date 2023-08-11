Manulife Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.15.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 124.91, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.71. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$20.81 and a 12-month high of C$27.50. The stock has a market cap of C$48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 52.92%. The company had revenue of C$12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.64 billion.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.