Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.62. 401,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,245,084. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 12.99%.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $4,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,163,000 after buying an additional 343,132 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,346,000 after buying an additional 190,339 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

