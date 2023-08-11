Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, reports. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. 559,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

