Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.