Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s previous close.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Desjardins set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.65.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Manulife Financial stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.17. 1,365,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,281,459. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.71. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$20.81 and a 52 week high of C$27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 124.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.64 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.1695122 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

