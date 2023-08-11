Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Rating Lowered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $13.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

MARA stock opened at $14.55 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 5.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

