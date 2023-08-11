Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) versus Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Head to Head Comparison

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Free Report) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beyond Commerce and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Digital 0 5 3 0 2.38

Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.09%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

31.5% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -50.08% N/A -40.84% Marathon Digital -284.21% -15.80% -6.36%

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.04, indicating that its share price is 404% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.05 million 0.00 -$2.38 million N/A N/A Marathon Digital $117.75 million 21.53 -$686.74 million ($3.97) -3.66

Beyond Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Digital.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Beyond Commerce on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience management, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc. in February 2009. Beyond Commerce, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

