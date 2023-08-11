Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Lowered to $11.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRVI. KeyCorp downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

Maravai LifeSciences stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 3,192,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.69. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

