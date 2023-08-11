Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Lowered to $18.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.76% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

MRVI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,192,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,952. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

