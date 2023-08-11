MARBLEX (MBX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $50.47 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002844 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $50.47 million and $1.00 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 325,973,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,412,942 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 325,973,311 with 60,002,685.5690577 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.81059522 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $784,478.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

