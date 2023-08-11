MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

MarketWise Trading Down 20.5 %

MKTW stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.00 million. Analysts forecast that MarketWise will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,851,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,602.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 226,542 shares of company stock valued at $361,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MarketWise by 883.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,347 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 37,141 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

