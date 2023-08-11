Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $19.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.26. 295,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.36. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $463.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,546,000 after acquiring an additional 92,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.
About Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Read More
