Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $19.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $455.26. 295,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.36. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $298.32 and a twelve month high of $463.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,546,000 after acquiring an additional 92,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.