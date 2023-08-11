Martinrea International Inc. (MRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on October 15th

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Martinrea International Stock Up 1.6 %

Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.36. 65,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.42. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of C$8.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cormark dropped their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

