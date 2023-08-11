Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.20 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Masimo Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.03. Masimo has a 12-month low of $105.50 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.83.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

See Also

