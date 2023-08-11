Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $475-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.21 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.35-$3.55 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MASI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Masimo Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.83. Masimo has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.03.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masimo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Masimo by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

