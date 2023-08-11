Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 125,816 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total transaction of $50,165,355.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 8th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24.

On Monday, May 15th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60.

On Friday, May 12th, Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.15, for a total transaction of $47,954,768.40.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $397.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $405.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $387.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

