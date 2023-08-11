Materion Co. (MTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 7th

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Materion has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Materion to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.77%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 948.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Materion by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Materion in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Materion by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

