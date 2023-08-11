Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.
Shares of MATV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 1,027,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,733. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. Mativ has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.30 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. Analysts predict that Mativ will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.
