Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Announces Dividend of $0.10

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of MATV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 1,027,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,733. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81. Mativ has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.30 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. Analysts predict that Mativ will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

Mativ Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at $30,147,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,835,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,047,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Mativ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,899,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.