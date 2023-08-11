Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $137,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,831 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $387,910.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 299,910 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $797,760.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,433,718.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 709,573 shares of company stock worth $1,947,164. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,050,528,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

