Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.28-0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $155-159 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.48 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.24 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Wednesday.

Matterport Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.99. Matterport has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 million. Matterport had a negative net margin of 146.13% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, CRO Jay Remley sold 40,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 745,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,716.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $137,189.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,831 shares in the company, valued at $387,910.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 709,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,164. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

