Matthew 25 Management Corp Acquires 15,000 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. East West Bancorp accounts for about 3.7% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of East West Bancorp worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EWBC shares. StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

