McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.1% of McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,827,000 after purchasing an additional 456,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,181,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFAX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 445,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.