McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after buying an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,360,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $287.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

