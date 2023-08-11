McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 478 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $287.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.31. The firm has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock worth $4,082,530. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

