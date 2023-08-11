McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $151.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.49. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $267.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

