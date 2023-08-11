McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $423.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

