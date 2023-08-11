McIlrath & Eck LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 175.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,438,000 after buying an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,338,000 after buying an additional 143,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,800,000 after buying an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.87 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.57 and a 200-day moving average of $140.33.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

