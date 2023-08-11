McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 611,176 shares of company stock worth $22,830,011. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $130.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.43. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

