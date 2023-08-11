McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 480 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Electric Power by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,840,000 after acquiring an additional 737,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.87.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

