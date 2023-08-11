McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 51,933 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,933 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.20. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

