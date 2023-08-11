McIlrath & Eck LLC Takes $361,000 Position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR)

McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $805,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA FLGR opened at $22.05 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The Franklin FTSE Germany ETF (FLGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Germany RIC Capped index. The fund offers market cap-based exposure to large- and mid-cap German equities. FLGR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

