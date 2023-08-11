McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,733 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of McKesson worth $85,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total transaction of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,472 shares of company stock worth $8,737,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $440.89. 325,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,863. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $440.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

