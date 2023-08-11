Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down C$0.04 on Friday, reaching C$2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,772. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$3.31. The company has a market cap of C$58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.48. Medexus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of C$38.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.17 million.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.