MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up to $8.49

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.49, but opened at $8.66. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 6,588 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAX

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at MediaAlpha

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $59,168,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,856,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 88,912 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 260,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 83,570 shares during the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.