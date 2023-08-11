Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-$1.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.53-1.57 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 30,932,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,015,268. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Raymond James cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

