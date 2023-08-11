MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

MediciNova Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MNOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 9,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,349. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MediciNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.